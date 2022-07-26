Dr. Leonard Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Bernstein, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University, Northwestern University Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Laser & Skin Surgery Center® of New York317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 941-5055Monday8:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 7:30pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a fairly extensive basal cell carcinoma in an ear lobe and inside the ear. Dr. Bernstein did an outstanding job in removing the basal cell and in follow up visits to monitor the healing. I would imaging the ear is a difficult place to do Moh's Surgery and I am grateful to have someone as knowledgeable and experienced as Dr. Bernstein. His staff is A+ professional and incredibly kind.
- 31 years of experience
- Northwestern University, Northwestern University Medical School - M.D.
- Northwestern University College of Arts and Sciences - B.A. Chemistry
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.