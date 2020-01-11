Dr. Leonard Appleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Appleman, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Appleman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Upmc Altoona, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Locations
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center And Oncology5150 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 648-6575
Hillman Cancer Center5115 Centre Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 692-4724
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Upmc Altoona
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to many doctors but none are even close to Dr Appleman. He is very through and very concerned about you as his patient. Make me feel very confident under his care
About Dr. Leonard Appleman, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1861468589
Education & Certifications
- Dana-Farber/Harvard
- Beth Israel Hosp
- New York University School of Medicine
- Princeton U
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appleman has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Kidney Cancer and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Appleman speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Appleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appleman.
