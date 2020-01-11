See All Oncologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Leonard Appleman, MD

Oncology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonard Appleman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Upmc Altoona, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.

Dr. Appleman works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center And Oncology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Kidney Cancer and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UPMC Hillman Cancer Center And Oncology
    5150 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 648-6575
    Hillman Cancer Center
    5115 Centre Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 692-4724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
  • Upmc Altoona
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Kidney Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Kidney Cancer
Prostate Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Leonard Appleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861468589
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana-Farber/Harvard
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Appleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Appleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Appleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Appleman works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center And Oncology in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Appleman’s profile.

    Dr. Appleman has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Kidney Cancer and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Appleman speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Appleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

