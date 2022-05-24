Overview

Dr. Leon Zacharowicz, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zacharowicz works at Champaign Dental Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Cerebral Palsy and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.