Dr. Valbrun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leon Valbrun, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Valbrun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RATLEDGE SYSTEM CHIROPRACTIC SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center.
Dr. Valbrun works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan Medical and Psychiatric Services PC37 E 28th St Rm 508, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 452-4657
Hospital Affiliations
- Interfaith Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valbrun?
About Dr. Leon Valbrun, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386686848
Education & Certifications
- RATLEDGE SYSTEM CHIROPRACTIC SCHOOLS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valbrun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valbrun works at
Dr. Valbrun has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valbrun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Valbrun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valbrun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valbrun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valbrun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.