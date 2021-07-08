Overview

Dr. Leon Tsai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Tsai works at Arizona Gastroenterology Ltd. in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.