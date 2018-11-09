Dr. Leon Sones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Sones, MD
Dr. Leon Sones, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Leon I Sones MD Inc435 N Bedford Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 276-6701
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw him weekly for years... He has always been phenomenally patient, insightful, and is exceptionally well qualified. As good of a psychiatrist as anyone could ask for.
- Psychiatry
- 68 years of experience
- English
- 1336238203
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Harbor Genl Hosp
- Univ Of Ca
- UCLA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sones accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.