Overview

Dr. Leon Smith-Harrison, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Driscoll Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Smith-Harrison works at Champaign Dental Group in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX and Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux, Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.