Dr. Leon Smith-Harrison, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leon Smith-Harrison, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Driscoll Childrens Hospital.

Dr. Smith-Harrison works at Champaign Dental Group in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX and Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux, Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    3533 S Alameda St Ste 301, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 694-4700
    Driscoll Valley Physicians Group
    1120 E Ridge Rd, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 688-1280
    Driscoll Childrens Hospital
    7210 McPherson Rd Ste 104, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 794-8400

Hospital Affiliations
  • Driscoll Childrens Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vesicoureteral Reflux
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Leon Smith-Harrison, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053370031
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Smith-Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith-Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith-Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith-Harrison has seen patients for Vesicoureteral Reflux, Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith-Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith-Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith-Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith-Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith-Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

