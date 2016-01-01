Overview

Dr. Leon Salgado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNAM.



Dr. Salgado works at Doctors Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Naranja, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.