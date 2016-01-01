Dr. Leon Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Rosenthal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sleep Medicine Associates of Texas PA5477 Glen Lakes Dr Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 312-8832
-
2
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano1100 Allied Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 814-3278
-
3
Sleep Medicine Associates of Texas P.A.4712 Dexter Dr Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 312-8832
-
4
Sleep Medicine Associates of Tx PA4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 725, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 312-8832
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
About Dr. Leon Rosenthal, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1285637827
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.