Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leon Reid, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Reid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Trihealth Evendale Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Kenwood Location5240 E Galbraith Rd Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 745-9787Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Green Township Location6507 Harrison Ave Unit E, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 661-3566Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, I have been a patient over 20 years and highly recommend Dr. Reid.
About Dr. Leon Reid, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, Department of Neuropathology & Ophthalmic Pathology, Washington, DC
- Howard University Hospital, Washington, Dc
- District of Columbia General Hospital, Washington, DC
- Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
- Virginia Union University, Richmond, VA
