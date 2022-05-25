See All Ophthalmologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Leon Reid, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (45)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leon Reid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Trihealth Evendale Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Reid works at Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously an Apex Eye location) in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Kenwood Location
    5240 E Galbraith Rd Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 745-9787
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Green Township Location
    6507 Harrison Ave Unit E, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 661-3566
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trihealth Evendale Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Presbyopia
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Presbyopia
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 25, 2022
    Excellent doctor, I have been a patient over 20 years and highly recommend Dr. Reid.
    Cheryl — May 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Leon Reid, MD
    About Dr. Leon Reid, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497724959
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, Department of Neuropathology & Ophthalmic Pathology, Washington, DC
    Residency
    • Howard University Hospital, Washington, Dc
    Internship
    • District of Columbia General Hospital, Washington, DC
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Union University, Richmond, VA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reid works at Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously an Apex Eye location) in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Reid’s profile.

    Dr. Reid has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

