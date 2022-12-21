Dr. Leon Rafailov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafailov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Rafailov, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Rafailov, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
SightMD NY Bethpage4277 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 796-4030
SightMD NY Deer Park590 Nicolls Rd, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions (631) 667-3355
SightMD NY Riverhead54 Commerce Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-0880
SightMD NY Babylon500 W Main St, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 957-3355
SightMD NY Smithtown 109260 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-8877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great provider and excellent communicator. Procedure was quick and painless
About Dr. Leon Rafailov, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University - School of Medicine
- Rutgers-UMDNJ
- Yale University School of Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafailov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafailov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafailov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafailov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafailov.
