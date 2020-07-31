Overview

Dr. Leon Qiao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Compass Memorial Healthcare, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Qiao works at Gastroenterologists PC in Cedar Rapids, IA with other offices in Anamosa, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.