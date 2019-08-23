Overview

Dr. Leon Partamian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Partamian works at Leon G. Partamian M.d. Inc. in Northridge, CA with other offices in Reseda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Neovascularization and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.