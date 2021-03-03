Overview

Dr. Leon Nitkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Perm State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Nitkin works at New York Foot Experts in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.