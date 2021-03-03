See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Leon Nitkin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leon Nitkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Perm State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Nitkin works at New York Foot Experts in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jay St
    375 Jay St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 580-7650
  2. 2
    Leon A Nitkin MD
    120 Brighton Beach Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 646-8808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 03, 2021
    Great! He saw me for the first time and was able to solve my issue with my regular ob gyn couldn’t.
    Claudia Kornitchouk — Mar 03, 2021
    About Dr. Leon Nitkin, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1811017916
    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    • Coney Island Hospital
    • Perm State Medical Academy
