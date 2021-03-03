Dr. Leon Nitkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Nitkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Nitkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Perm State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Nitkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jay St375 Jay St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (917) 580-7650
-
2
Leon A Nitkin MD120 Brighton Beach Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 646-8808
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nitkin?
Great! He saw me for the first time and was able to solve my issue with my regular ob gyn couldn’t.
About Dr. Leon Nitkin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1811017916
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Coney Island Hospital
- Perm State Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nitkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nitkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nitkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nitkin works at
Dr. Nitkin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nitkin speaks Polish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nitkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nitkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.