Dr. Leon Neiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Neiman, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Neiman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Neiman works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates Inc.3500 W Market St Ste 3, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 535-3101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neiman?
He was a good dotor,very kind and help me out when I had a problem with allergies and sinus.i highly recommend Dr.Leon Neima,I appreciated his professional career he was truly a life saver for me because he is the best doctor in town.
About Dr. Leon Neiman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1437167814
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neiman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neiman works at
Dr. Neiman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Neiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.