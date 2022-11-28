See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Leon Neiman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Leon Neiman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leon Neiman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Neiman works at Medical Associates in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates Inc.
    3500 W Market St Ste 3, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 535-3101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Neiman?

    Nov 28, 2022
    He was a good dotor,very kind and help me out when I had a problem with allergies and sinus.i highly recommend Dr.Leon Neima,I appreciated his professional career he was truly a life saver for me because he is the best doctor in town.
    Quynh Bui — Nov 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leon Neiman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leon Neiman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neiman to family and friends

    Dr. Neiman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Neiman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leon Neiman, MD.

    About Dr. Leon Neiman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437167814
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Neiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neiman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neiman works at Medical Associates in Fairlawn, OH. View the full address on Dr. Neiman’s profile.

    Dr. Neiman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Neiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leon Neiman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.