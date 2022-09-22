Dr. Leon Meytin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meytin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Meytin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Meytin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Meytin works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group623 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meytin?
Timely, comprehensive visit with Dr Meytin
About Dr. Leon Meytin, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1811316250
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meytin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meytin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meytin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meytin works at
Dr. Meytin speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Meytin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meytin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meytin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meytin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.