Dr. Leon Maratchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maratchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Maratchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Maratchi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Maratchi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Cooper City11011 Sheridan St Ste 109, Hollywood, FL 33026 Directions (954) 961-8400
-
2
Gastro Health - Hollywood4700 Sheridan St Ste F, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maratchi?
Desafortunadamente el personal que maneja las comunicaciones y que son la cara hacia el público de este Dr. (gastro Healh) es extremadamente grosero y poco profesional, han tenido el atrevimiento de cancelarle una cita a mi esposa (paciente de cáncer) sin previo aviso y luego mantenerme al teléfono que fue un error de su propio sistema y que ellos ni nadie en su organización podrían resolver el problema, tanto el personal en español (Sta. ANA) como el personal en inglés (Miss ELLEN) carecen absolutamente de los principios básicos para tratar con público, es una vergüenza que personal tan poco calificado sea la primera línea de contacto de estos doctores. Dr. Leon Maractchi, por favor manténgase atento a esta gran falla operacional que lo perjudica a usted y a sus colegas.
About Dr. Leon Maratchi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063685964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maratchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maratchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maratchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maratchi works at
Dr. Maratchi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maratchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Maratchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maratchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maratchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maratchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.