Dr. Leon Luck, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Luck, MD is a Dermatologist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Fairfield County PC191 Main St, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 227-0837
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr Luck for over 20yrs, always polite,on time, and extremely professional, he’s the best
About Dr. Leon Luck, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1801012075
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luck has seen patients for Impetigo, Athlete's Foot and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Luck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.