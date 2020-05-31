See All Otolaryngologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Leon Lipson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leon Lipson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Lipson works at Peninsula Head & Neck Surgery in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Head & Neck Surgery Inc.
    1691 El Camino Real Ste 400, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 329-9100
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 31, 2020
    This evaluation is way way overdue. This is a doctor you want to give a "live forever pill". He is above and beyond most doctors today. He has taken care of my entire family and all of us would wait as long as necessary to see him because when you are in his care it is as if you're the only patient. He is competent beyond expectations. Since moving from the area I have yet to find a doctor that comes close to his medical expertise. My daughters have driven two hours to have his care. Dr. Lipson is a gem!!
    Cynthia Markiewicz — May 31, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Leon Lipson, MD
    About Dr. Leon Lipson, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1285661496
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford Med Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles Co Harbor Genl
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Lipson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipson works at Peninsula Head & Neck Surgery in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lipson’s profile.

    Dr. Lipson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

