Dr. Leon Lahaye, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.



Dr. Lahaye works at Lahaye Total Eye Care in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.