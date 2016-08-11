Dr. Leon Lahaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Lahaye, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Lahaye, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.
Dr. Lahaye works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lahaye Center for Advanced Eye Care At Lafayette201 Rue Iberville Ste 800, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-2149
- 2 4313I 49 Rd, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 942-2024
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lahaye?
Very professional yet welcoming.
About Dr. Leon Lahaye, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1154318343
Education & Certifications
- John Seal Hosp-U Tex
- Charity Hospital
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lahaye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lahaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lahaye works at
Dr. Lahaye has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lahaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahaye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.