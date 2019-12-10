Dr. Leon Kushnir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushnir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Kushnir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ.
Locations
Inspira Medical Group Surgical Associates Vineland1206 W Sherman Ave Bldg 2A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-9933
Inspira Medical Group Surgical Associates Mullica Hill155 Bridgeton Pike Ste A, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 696-9933Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kushnir was very professional and attentive to my needs. My surgery was a good experience and my healing time was minimum. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Leon Kushnir, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kushnir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kushnir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kushnir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kushnir has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kushnir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushnir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushnir.
