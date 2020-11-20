Dr. Leon Kupferwasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupferwasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Kupferwasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Kupferwasser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Johannes Gutenberg University and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Kupferwasser works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Medical Group16119 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91406 Directions (818) 904-6782Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
The Heart Medical Group4521 Sherman Oaks Ave Ste 101, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 784-8442
-
3
The Heart Medical Group4835 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 995-3132
-
4
The Heart Medical Group18356 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 904-6782
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kupferwasser?
He is a terrific cardiac doctor...I have been with him for years. He and his staff are wonderful. The front desk is the ABSOLUTE worst I have EVER encountered anywhere!!!!! I have called 4 times today simply to leave a message, never once getting a live person. The mail box is full so I cannot even leave a message!!!!!!!!!!! I keep get hung up on!
About Dr. Leon Kupferwasser, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Armenian, German, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1316067457
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- St.Mary Medical Center/ UCLA School Of Medicine
- Johannes Gutenberg University
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kupferwasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kupferwasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kupferwasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kupferwasser works at
Dr. Kupferwasser has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupferwasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kupferwasser speaks Armenian, German, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupferwasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupferwasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupferwasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupferwasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.