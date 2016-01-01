See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Leon Kujmanian, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leon Kujmanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Kujmanian works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rapid Care Urgent Care-glendale
    544 N Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 265-2242
  2. 2
    Ioana Bina MD
    801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 102, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 265-2242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Diabetes Type 2

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Leon Kujmanian, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Armenian and Persian
    • 1194827782
    Education & Certifications

    • Scripps Clin Green Hosp
    • St Barnabas Hosp
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Pahlavi University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Kujmanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kujmanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kujmanian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kujmanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kujmanian works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kujmanian’s profile.

    Dr. Kujmanian has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kujmanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kujmanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kujmanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kujmanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kujmanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

