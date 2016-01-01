Overview

Dr. Leon Kujmanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Kujmanian works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.