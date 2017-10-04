Dr. Leon Kircik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kircik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Kircik, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Kircik, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Kircik works at
Locations
-
1
Pllc1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 2310, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 456-2783
-
2
New York Office1425 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-9530
- 3 550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-7744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kircik?
Very pleased with diagnosis, treatment and outcome. And a very efficient office staff. No complaints. I will be returning for all my derm needs.
About Dr. Leon Kircik, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1760576599
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kircik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kircik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kircik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kircik works at
Dr. Kircik has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kircik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kircik speaks Turkish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kircik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kircik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kircik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kircik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.