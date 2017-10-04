Overview

Dr. Leon Kircik, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Kircik works at Physician Skin Care in Louisville, KY with other offices in New York, NY and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.