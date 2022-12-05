Overview

Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Kavaler works at Charles Nechemias MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.