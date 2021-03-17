Dr. Leon Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Hsu, MD is a Dermatologist in Medford, OR. They graduated from UC Davis Med Ctr and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Locations
Dermatology And Laser Assoc2959 Siskiyou Blvd Ste B, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Fairchild Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable and explains things very well. I have full confidence in him.
About Dr. Leon Hsu, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1780940734
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hosp & Clinics
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- Stanford University
- Dermatology
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
