Overview

Dr. Leon Hendley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Hendley works at Cardiology Associates in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.