Overview

Dr. Leon Harris, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Nyack, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Rockland Pulmonary/Medcl Assocs in West Nyack, NY with other offices in Nanuet, NY and Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.