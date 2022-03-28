Dr. Leon Hamrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Hamrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Hamrick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Centers of Alabama3485 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Vincent's Birmingham2700 10th Ave S Ste 505, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to ER with 2 kidney stones and was admitted 2 hospital for surgery. Dr Hamrick did my surgery. He is absolutely wonderful! He has the best bedside manners of any MD that I know of. He is very, very understanding and compassionate!!
About Dr. Leon Hamrick, MD
- Urology
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1871680785
Education & Certifications
- Lloyd Noland Hospital
- Columbus City Hospital
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamrick has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.