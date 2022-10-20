See All Allergists & Immunologists in Centennial, CO
Dr. Leon Greos, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leon Greos, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Usc School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Greos works at Colorado Allergy & Asthma Centers, P.C. in Centennial, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Allergy & Asthma Centers - Centennial
    13111 E Briarwood Ave Ste 340, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 632-3694
  2. 2
    Colorado Allergy and Asthma Centers
    14000 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 240, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 632-3694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Greos?

    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr. Greos is always friendly and compassionate. He has always provided great care and direction and has made a huge positive impact on my respiratory health. I've seen plenty of Docs in my years and he's one of my faves.
    JClark — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leon Greos, MD
    About Dr. Leon Greos, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003887738
    Education & Certifications

    • National Jewish Hospital
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Usc School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Amherst College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Greos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greos works at Colorado Allergy & Asthma Centers, P.C. in Centennial, CO. View the full address on Dr. Greos’s profile.

    Dr. Greos has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

