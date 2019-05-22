Dr. Garcia III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leon Garcia III, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Garcia III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia III works at
Locations
Leon P Garcia III MD94-307 Farrington Hwy Ste B6, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 671-9433
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia III?
Knowledgeable, experienced, courteous, and kind... You know he cares about you... not just a patient.
About Dr. Leon Garcia III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164521167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.