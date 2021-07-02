Overview

Dr. Leon Fogelfeld, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Fogelfeld works at Consultants In Endocrinology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.