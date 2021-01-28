See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Leon Feldman, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leon Feldman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Feldman works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-0642
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 28, 2021
    I was from out of town and was concerned about the performance of my cardiac pacemaker. I called Dr. Feldman's office and was very fortunate to get an initial appointment with Dr. Feldman. I sent to his office my medical record from my out of town provider. When I arrived, I was delighted by the fact that Dr. Feldman thoroughly reviewed my record and new my history without my having to explain it. Dr. Feldman spent allot of time talking to me, examining me and my pacemaker with his pacemaker technician. The end result was that it needed to be adjusted. I can't remember ever visiting a physician who showed the amount of preparation spent on my behalf before my visit. Thank you so much, Dr. Feldman.
    Anthony — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Leon Feldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003876418
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University-Cardiology
    Internship
    • UCLA Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
