Overview

Dr. Leon Feldman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Feldman works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.