Dr. Leon Eisikowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Eisikowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Leon B Eisikowitz MD PC8015 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 544-9049
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisikowitz?
Excellent. He was thorough, knowledgeable, professional and most pleasant. Discussed everything in detail and answered all questions thoroughly. Very pleased with this most professional doctor. Would highly recommend him. No rush, took time to explain everything thoroughly! I felt very comfortable with his explanations.
About Dr. Leon Eisikowitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1285790758
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Med Ctr New Hyde Park
- Maimonides Medical Center
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisikowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisikowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisikowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisikowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisikowitz.
