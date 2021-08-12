Dr. Leon Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Cohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Cohn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Locations
Eye Associates of Plantation Inc.499 NW 70th Ave Ste 100, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 792-6411
Interventional Rehabilitation of South Florida Inc301 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 989-2800Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had laser surgery done by Dr. Leon Cohn. He was great!! Answered all my questions. The staff was also extremely helpful & professional. I definitely recommend Dr. Leon Cohn.
About Dr. Leon Cohn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
