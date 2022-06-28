Overview

Dr. Leon Cohen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Island Medical Center in Merritt Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.