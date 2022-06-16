Dr. Leon Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Chen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Dyker Heights802 64th St Ste 3A-E, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 748-5225
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Fidelis Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Great all the time
About Dr. Leon Chen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1316189350
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Beth Isreal Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Swimmer's Ear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.