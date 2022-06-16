Overview

Dr. Leon Chen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Swimmer's Ear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.