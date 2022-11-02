Overview

Dr. Leon Charkoudian, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Charkoudian works at Cape Fear Retinal Associates in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Wallace, NC and Supply, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.