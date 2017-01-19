See All Ophthalmologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Leon Bynoe, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leon Bynoe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Bynoe works at Retina Associates of Coral Springs P.A. in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates of Coral Springs P.A.
    1881 N University Dr Ste 112, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 755-4633
  2. 2
    Foundation for Advanced Eye Care
    3737 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 572-5888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Leon Bynoe, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023005212
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Bynoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bynoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bynoe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bynoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bynoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bynoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bynoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bynoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

