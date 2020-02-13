Overview

Dr. Leon Brill, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX.



Dr. Brill works at Dallas Podiatry Works in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.