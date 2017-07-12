Overview

Dr. Leon Blue, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Blue works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic) in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

