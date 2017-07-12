See All Cardiologists in Searcy, AR
Overview

Dr. Leon Blue, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.

Dr. Blue works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic) in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic)
    711 Santa Fe Dr, Searcy, AR 72143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Jul 12, 2017
I was a caregiver for one of his patients and he encouraged her to loose weight and supported her with the cause of better health for her heart . Dr. Blue was kind and caring with her ! This patient had three open heart surgeries and has completely made a turn around and dropped over a hundred pounds with hard work and Dr Blue rewarded her for the efforts !! Such a wonderful man and Dr.
Gencie in Searcy Ar — Jul 12, 2017
About Dr. Leon Blue, MD

  • Cardiology
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Ark Med Science Campus
Residency
  • University Ark Med Science Campus
Internship
  • U Ark Med Sci Campus
Medical Education
  • University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Unity Health- White County Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leon Blue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blue works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic) in Searcy, AR. View the full address on Dr. Blue’s profile.

Dr. Blue has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blue.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

