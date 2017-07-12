Dr. Leon Blue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Blue, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Blue, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic)711 Santa Fe Dr, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a caregiver for one of his patients and he encouraged her to loose weight and supported her with the cause of better health for her heart . Dr. Blue was kind and caring with her ! This patient had three open heart surgeries and has completely made a turn around and dropped over a hundred pounds with hard work and Dr Blue rewarded her for the efforts !! Such a wonderful man and Dr.
About Dr. Leon Blue, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Ark Med Science Campus
- University Ark Med Science Campus
- U Ark Med Sci Campus
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
Dr. Blue has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
