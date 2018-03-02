See All Hand Surgeons in Wilmette, IL
Dr. Leon Benson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leon Benson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wilmette, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Benson works at Pediatric Associates of the North Shore in Wilmette, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Associates of the North Shore
    Pediatric Associates of the North Shore
1144 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 998-5680
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
2401 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-5680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Steroid Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 02, 2018
    Dr. Benson is a very good surgeon. He took very good care of me for my hand and for my arm (fractured humerus) The first couple of times I saw him for a consultation he was stressed and he was a little impatient. When he had to really take care of a fracture, he was patient, explaining everything carefullyg
    Rose Seidman in Skokie, IL — Mar 02, 2018
    About Dr. Leon Benson, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1669428306
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Northwestern U, School of Medicine
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benson has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.