Overview

Dr. Leon Barkodar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Barkodar works at West Hills Neurology & Neurosurgery in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.