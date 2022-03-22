Dr. Leon Barkodar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkodar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Barkodar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Barkodar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Locations
Neurology Los Angeles7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 410, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 617-9736Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel heard and seen during my visits with Dr. Barkodar. He takes his time to address questions and details solutions and recommendations. I am confident he cares much for his patients.
About Dr. Leon Barkodar, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1760700496
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|USC California Hospital Medical Center
- Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
