Overview

Dr. Leon Baginski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Baginski works at COASTAL HEMATOLOGY-ONCOLOGY in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.