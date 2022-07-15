See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Aventura, FL
Dr. Leon Anijar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Leon Anijar, MD

Pain Management
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leon Anijar, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Aventura, FL. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Dr. Anijar works at Orthopedic Care Center - Aventura in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Care Center
    21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 104, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 974-5533
  2. 2
    Spine and Wellness Centers of America - Miami
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 906, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 974-5533
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Neck Pain
Nerve Injury
Back Pain
Neck Pain
Nerve Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Anijar?

Jul 15, 2022
The best doctor! Very knowledgeable, he has great communication making sure you always feel at ease. Extremely professional and with a lot of experience. He helped me overcome the worst pain that I had in my back due to an injury, the best part, it was without surgery. All he used was an injection that didnt hurt at all. He has amazing skills.. The office is very clean, well equipped with the best technology and all of his staff members are very friendly , always very warm and they went extra way to make sure I feel good when ever they saw me nervous.. They made this process for me easy as a walk in the park when I was prepared to expect the worst.. I recommend Dr Anijar ! He is truly The best !
Maria Gomez — Jul 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Leon Anijar, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leon Anijar, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anijar to family and friends

Dr. Anijar's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Anijar

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leon Anijar, MD.

About Dr. Leon Anijar, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043630254
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Fellowship
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leon Anijar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anijar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Anijar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Anijar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anijar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anijar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anijar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anijar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Leon Anijar, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.