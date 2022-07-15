Dr. Leon Anijar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anijar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Anijar, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Anijar, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Aventura, FL. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Dr. Anijar works at
Locations
Orthopedic Care Center21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 104, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 974-5533
Spine and Wellness Centers of America - Miami3661 S Miami Ave Ste 906, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 974-5533Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The best doctor! Very knowledgeable, he has great communication making sure you always feel at ease. Extremely professional and with a lot of experience. He helped me overcome the worst pain that I had in my back due to an injury, the best part, it was without surgery. All he used was an injection that didnt hurt at all. He has amazing skills.. The office is very clean, well equipped with the best technology and all of his staff members are very friendly , always very warm and they went extra way to make sure I feel good when ever they saw me nervous.. They made this process for me easy as a walk in the park when I was prepared to expect the worst.. I recommend Dr Anijar ! He is truly The best !
About Dr. Leon Anijar, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1043630254
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Anijar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anijar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anijar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anijar.
