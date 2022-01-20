Dr. Leobardo Carranza, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carranza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leobardo Carranza, DPM
Overview
Dr. Leobardo Carranza, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ.
Dr. Carranza works at
Locations
-
1
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 561-7200
-
2
Abrazo Arrowhead Wound Clinic18700 N 64th Dr Ste 312, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-7200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carranza?
Dr. Carranza performed surgery on my foot for an infected diabetic foot ulcer. He is extremely patient and caring always taking the time to explain and answer all questions and concerns. I believe he saved my foot from amputation. The follow up visits after surgery at the clinic have been equally awesome. The staff is friendly and caring as well. I highly recommend Dr. Carranza.
About Dr. Leobardo Carranza, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790156768
Frequently Asked Questions
