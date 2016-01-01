Dr. Yason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo Yason, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Yason, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Yason works at
Locations
Springbrook Hospital7007 GROVE RD, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 596-4306
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leo Yason, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417949140
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yason accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yason has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yason speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yason. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.