Dr. Leo Wheat III, DMD
Overview
Dr. Leo Wheat III, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, GA.
Dr. Wheat III works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Dental Care1380 14th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 670-5358Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional,, everything was explained where I could understand
About Dr. Leo Wheat III, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1649895509
