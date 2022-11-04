Dr. Leo Villegas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Villegas, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Villegas, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Medical Center
Dr. Villegas works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Surgical Oncology730 Bayfront Pkwy Ste 4A, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 432-5488
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villegas?
Dr Villegas sat w my husband & I for a very thorough first visit. He explained a lot of the terminology we didn’t quite understand. He was upbeat about my diagnosis and made us both feel less anxious.
About Dr. Leo Villegas, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1508934555
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villegas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villegas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villegas works at
Dr. Villegas has seen patients for Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villegas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villegas speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Villegas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villegas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.