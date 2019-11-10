Dr. Leo Veleas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veleas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Veleas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Leo Veleas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Southington, CT.
Locations
Podiatry Group of New Britainsouthington. PC221 N Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-6828
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great “bed-side” manner! Troubled for years with ingrown toenails and since his treatment I’ve had no issues. Same for random issues with plantar fasciitis! Highly recommend Dr Veleas!!!
About Dr. Leo Veleas, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Dr. Veleas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veleas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veleas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Veleas has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veleas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Veleas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veleas.
